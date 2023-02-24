(CNBC) Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday posted a large loss and recorded about $11.1 billion in fourth quarter revenue, missing analysts’ estimates, as the media industry contends with a soft advertising market. The company’s TV networks segment – which includes cable-TV channels like TNT, TBS and Discovery – decreased 6% to roughly $5.5 billion, as advertising revenue took a drop in particular.
Warner Bros Discovery revenue misses as media giant posts big loss
