Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warner Bros Discovery revenue misses as media giant posts big loss

February 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday posted a large loss and recorded about $11.1 billion in fourth quarter revenue, missing analysts’ estimates, as the media industry contends with a soft advertising market.  The company’s TV networks segment – which includes cable-TV channels like TNT, TBS and Discovery – decreased 6% to roughly $5.5 billion, as advertising revenue took a drop in particular.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ozy Media and its CEO Carlos Watson Charged with Widespread Scheme to Defraud Investors
  2. Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation and consumer data: Live updates
  3. Jamie Dimon says the Federal Reserve has ‘lost a little bit of control of inflation’
  4. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new criminal charges
  5. Warner Bros Discovery revenue misses as media giant posts big loss

Search


Categories