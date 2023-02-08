Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell says inflation is starting to ease, but interest rates still likely to rise

February 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that inflation is beginning to ease, though he expects it to be a long process and cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets anticipate if the economic data doesn’t cooperate. “The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy,” the central bank chief said during an event in Washington, D.C. “But it has a long way to go.

