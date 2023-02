(CNBC) Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.

