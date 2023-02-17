Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dropbox hit with $175 million real estate loss for 2022 as San Francisco office space sits empty

February 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dropbox made splashy headlines in 2017 when the software company signed the biggest office lease ever in San Francisco, securing 736,000 square feet over 15 years in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The combination of a global pandemic in 2020, which led to a boom in remote work, followed by a downturn in the tech market last year has turned that massive space into a financial albatross.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge fund industry growth slowing, says SigTech
  2. SEC Charges Terraform and CEO Do Kwon with Defrauding Investors in Crypto Schemes
  3. Stock futures slip Friday morning as inflation data, Fed officials’ comments worry investors: Live updates
  4. Hedge funds make strong start to 2023
  5. Billionaire Charlie Munger: Cryptocurrency is ‘crazy, stupid gambling,’ and ‘people who oppose my position are idiots’

Search


Categories