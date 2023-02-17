Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Billionaire Charlie Munger: Cryptocurrency is ‘crazy, stupid gambling,’ and ‘people who oppose my position are idiots’

February 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Charlie Munger isn’t a fan of cryptocurrency. The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman called the form of virtual currency “worthless” during Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting of the Daily Journal Corporation, a publishing company where he’s a director. “Sometimes I call it crypto ‘crappo,’ sometimes I call it ‘crypto s—.’ It’s just ridiculous that anybody would buy this stuff.”

