SoftBank-backed fintech DriveWealth is adding crypto to take on Coinbase’s ‘unsustainable’ fees

February 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) DriveWealth, the SoftBank-backed start-up that helps fintech firms including Revolut offer stocks, is getting into cryptocurrency trading, CNBC has learned. The New Jersey based start-up, valued at $2.85 billion in a recent fundraising, is acquiring a crypto firm founded by Harvard-trained quants and launching two subsidiaries to handle and execute trades, according to DriveWealth CEO Bob Cortright.

