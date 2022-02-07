Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Frontier and Spirit to merge creating fifth-largest airline in U.S. in $6.6 billion deal

February 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines, the two largest low-cost carriers in the U.S. have agreed to merge in a deal valued at $6.6 billion, creating what would become the fifth-largest airline in the country. The merger gives Denver-based Frontier Airlines a 51.5% controlling stake in the combined airline. Spirit investors will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share they own, giving Spirit shareholders an implied value of $25.83 per share, which is a 19% premium over the value of Spirit shares at the end of last week, the companies said.

