(CNBC) Economists are expecting another hot inflation report, with the headline consumer price index running at a 7.2% pace in January. CPI is reported Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to show an increase of 0.4%, a slower monthly increase than December, which had a revised headline gain of 0.6%. The year-over-year forecast of 7.2% is the highest since 1982 and is up from 7% in December.

