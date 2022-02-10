Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

January consumer inflation expected to rise by 7.2%, the highest since 1982

February 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Economists are expecting another hot inflation report, with the headline consumer price index running at a 7.2% pace in January. CPI is reported Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to show an increase of 0.4%, a slower monthly increase than December, which had a revised headline gain of 0.6%. The year-over-year forecast of 7.2% is the highest since 1982 and is up from 7% in December.

