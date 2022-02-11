Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Affirm shares plummet 21% after company releases financial results early

February 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The early release came after a since-deleted tweet was sent from Affirm’s official Twitter account at around 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The tweet announced details of the company’s financial performance, including that its sales rose by 77%. The tweet suggested that Affirm would beat revenue expectations. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a 61% rise. The stock was briefly up as much as 10% on that tweet.

