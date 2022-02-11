(Opalesque) According to new data published this week by Nasdaq Private Fund Solutions, allocations to private funds from public pension plan allocators grew by 18% YoY to a total of $190.8 billion, according to the just-released Nasdaq Private Fund Trends Report 21/22. This figure represents over 2,300 commitments across private equity, private debt, real estate, and real assets.
