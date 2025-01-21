Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump’s crypto-frenzied inauguration makes first family billions

January 21, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto A-listers rubbed elbows with political elites and members of Trump’s inner circle at the Crypto Ball, held at the opulent Mellon Auditorium, just down the street from the White House. Meanwhile, Trump’s net worth was about to explode from an asset that, up to that point, didn’t exist. The same night of the party, the incoming president launched $TRUMP, a meme coin built on the Solana platform. Its market cap over the weekend climbed past $14 billion

