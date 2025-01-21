Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stanley Druckenmiller says ‘animal spirits’ are back in markets because of Trump

January 21, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller believes Donald Trump’s re-election renewed a jolt of speculative enthusiasm in the markets and surging optimism within businesses. “I’ve been doing this for 49 years, and we’re probably going from the most anti-business administration to the opposite,” Druckenmiller said. “We do a lot of talking to CEOs and companies on the ground. And I’d say CEOs are somewhere between relieved and giddy. So we’re a believer in animal spirits.”

