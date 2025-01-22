Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump announces AI infrastructure investment backed by Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank

January 22, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President Donald Trump announced a joint venture Tuesday with OpenAIOracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The project, dubbed Stargate, was unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The executives committed to invest an initial $100 billion and up to $500 billion over the next four years in the project, which will be set up as a separate company.

