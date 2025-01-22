(CNBC) The Trump administration took its first steps Tuesday toward an expected lowering of regulatory barriers for cryptocurrency. In a long-awaited move from the digital assets industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that acting Chair Mark Uyeda has launched a “crypto task force” aimed at “developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets.”
Trump’s SEC launching ‘crypto task force’ to develop clear regulations for industry
