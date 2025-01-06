Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed ahead of key jobs data in a shortened trading week:

January 6, 2025

(CNBC) U.S. equity futures were little changed Monday morning as investors looked forward to jobs data in another shortened trading week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower by 29 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures added 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.1%. On Friday, the major indexes closed higher on the day to cap a shaky week as a “Santa Claus rally” failed to materialize.

