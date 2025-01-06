(CNBC) Amit Yoran, who ushered cybersecurity company Tenable into the public market as chief executive, died on Friday. He was 54. Yoran’s passing was confirmed by Tenable. While the company said his death was unexpected, Yoran went on medical leave early last month as he battled cancer. Yoran took the helm of Tenable in 2016, his latest leadership role in the cybersecurity field.

