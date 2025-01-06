Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Kugler, Daly say job not done on taming inflation

January 6, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two Federal Reserve policymakers on Saturday said they feel the U.S. central bank’s job on taming inflation is not yet done, but also signaled they do not want to risk damaging the labor market as they try to finish that job. The remarks, from Governor Adriana Kugler and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, highlight the delicate balancing act facing U.S. central bankers this year as they look to slow their pace of rate-cutting.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed ahead of key jobs data in a shortened trading week:
  2. Amit Yoran, chair and CEO of cybersecurity firm Tenable, dies unexpectedly after cancer battle
  3. Fed’s Kugler, Daly say job not done on taming inflation
  4. Multi-strats make their mark in 2024
  5. DE Shaw to return billions to investors after strong 2024 performance

Search


Categories