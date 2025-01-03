Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after a rocky start to 2025:

January 3, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday night after a volatile start to the new year. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 16 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively. Stocks kicked off January with a choppy trading session, with investors taking profits in some notable 2024 gainers such as Apple and Tesla.

