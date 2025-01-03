Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ken Griffin’s flagship hedge fund at Citadel climbs 15.1% in 2024

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Ken Griffin’s handful of hedge funds at Citadel all posted double-digit returns in 2024, led by its tactical trading strategy. Citadel’s multistrategy Wellington fund, its largest, finished the year up 15.1%, according to a person familiar with the returns. All five strategies used in the flagship fund — commodities, equities, fixed income, credit and quantitative — were positive for the year, the person said.

