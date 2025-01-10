Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Friday’s jobs report could present a mixed view of the labor market.

(CNBC) The December jobs report is likely to provide only limited clarity on where the labor market is headed, with experts differing on how pronounced a slowdown there is in hiring. From a consensus view, economists expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics to report a gain of 155,000 in nonfarm payrolls, a step down from the surprising 227,000 increase in November but about in keeping with the four-month average.

