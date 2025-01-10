(CNBC) The December jobs report is likely to provide only limited clarity on where the labor market is headed, with experts differing on how pronounced a slowdown there is in hiring. From a consensus view, economists expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics to report a gain of 155,000 in nonfarm payrolls, a step down from the surprising 227,000 increase in November but about in keeping with the four-month average.

To read this article: