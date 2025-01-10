(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday she supported the recent interest rate cuts but doesn’t see the need to go any further. In a speech to bankers in California that was part monetary policy, part regulation, Bowman said concerns she has that inflation has held “uncomfortably above” the Fed’s 2% goal lead her to believe that the quarter percentage point reduction in December should be the last one for the current cycle.

