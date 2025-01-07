(CNBC) The price of bitcoin leapt back above $100,000 to start the first full trading week of the new year. The flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 4% at $102,250.00, according to Coin Metrics. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, gained about 2.5%. Bitcoin and ether are coming off their best weeks since Dec. 6, while Solana had its best week since Nov. 22.

