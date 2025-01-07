(CNBC) Nvidia revealed new chips for desktop and laptop PCs on Monday that use the same Blackwell architecture underpinning the company’s fastest AI processors for servers and data centers. The chips, called GeForce RTX 50-series, will come pre-installed in computers ranging from about $550 to $2,000, the company said. Laptops with the chips will start shipping in March.
Nvidia releases gaming chips for PCs, tapping AI features from data center GPUs
