Fubo stock skyrockets 250% after streamer strikes a deal to combine with Disney’s Hulu+ Live TV

January 7, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney will combine its Hulu+ Live TV service with Fubo, merging together two internet TV bundles, the companies announced Monday. Disney will become majority owner of the resulting company — the publicly traded Fubo company — with a 70% ownership stake. Fubo shareholders will own the remaining 30% of the company. The deal is expected to close in 12 to 18 months.

