(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly higher as trading got underway for 2025, with hopes that the market can regain the momentum that propelled it to log two-straight years of annual gains above 20%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points, or 2%, while S&P 500 futures added 13 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 56 points, or 0.3%.
