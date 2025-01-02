Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Silicon Valley’s turn of fortune: Intel has worst year ever, while Broadcom sets record

January 2, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) It was a big year for silicon in Silicon Valley — but a brutal one for the company most responsible for the area’s moniker. Intel, The 56-year-old chipmaker co-founded by industry pioneers Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce and legendary investor Arthur Rock, had its worst year since going public in 1971, losing 61% of its value. The opposite story unfolded at Broadcom

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. 2025 Stock futures rise slightly after S&P 500 notches back-to-back annual 20%-plus gains
  2. Silicon Valley’s turn of fortune: Intel has worst year ever, while Broadcom sets record
  3. The boldest bitcoin predictions for 2025---see prices doubling to $200,000
  4. Hedge funds help fuel MicroStrategy’s bitcoin buying spree
  5. Despite Citadel founder’s predictions, multistrategy hedge fund boom continues

Search


Categories