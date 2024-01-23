(CNBC) Markets have become less convinced that the Federal Reserve is ready to press the button on interest rate cuts, an issue that cuts at the heart of where the economy and stocks are headed. Two big economic reports coming up this week could go a long way toward determining at least which way the central bank policymakers could lean — and how markets might react to a turn in monetary policy.
Two important events this week could determine the future of Fed rate policy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.