(CNBC) Demand for graphics processing units — the artificial intelligence chips that power programs such as ChatGPT — has been surging for months, leading to significant gains for the companies that make GPUs. AMD rose nearly 130% in 2023, as investors bet that the company’s AI-oriented GPUs scheduled to ship this year can take market share from Nvidia and provide an alternative for big buyers like Microsoft and Meta.
AMD’s stock surge in past year leads analyst to a ‘heck if we know’ rating
