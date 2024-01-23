Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AMD’s stock surge in past year leads analyst to a ‘heck if we know’ rating

January 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Demand for graphics processing units — the artificial intelligence chips that power programs such as ChatGPT — has been surging for months, leading to significant gains for the companies that make GPUs. AMD rose nearly 130% in 2023, as investors bet that the company’s AI-oriented GPUs scheduled to ship this year can take market share from Nvidia and provide an alternative for big buyers like Microsoft and Meta.

