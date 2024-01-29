Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech layoffs balloon in January as Wall Street rally lifts Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft to records

January 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The S&P 500 is trading at a record and the Nasdaq is at its highest in two years. Alphabet shares reached a new pinnacle last week as did Meta and Microsoft, which ran past $3 trillion in market cap. Don’t tell that to the bosses. While Wall Street cheers on Silicon Valley, tech companies are downsizing at an accelerating clip. So far in January, some 23,670 workers have been laid off from 85 tech companies.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Founder of $1.7 Billion “HyperFund” Charged in Alleged Crypto Pyramid Scheme and Fraud
  2. S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors prepare for Big Tech earnings: Live updates
  3. Bitcoin bounces above $43,000, turns positive for 2024
  4. Millennium pulls $1.5bn from Meridiem
  5. Ex-Merricks trading head targets $500m for new commodities hedge fund

Search


Categories