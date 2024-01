(Hedgeweek) Crypto hedge funds’ AUM jumped in Q4 2023 to $15.2bn, a 41.62% increase on the previous total of $10.75bn, with fundamental strategies holding $11.4bn, quant directional funds $1.8bn, and market neutral funds $1.9n, according to the 2024 Institutional Crypto Hedge Fund & Venture Report by digital assets platform Galaxy.

