S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors prepare for Big Tech earnings: Live updates

January 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)S&P 500 futures are little changed Tuesday morning as investors analyzed the latest corporate earnings with the Federal Reserve policy meeting on the horizon. Futures connected to the broad index were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.13%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 42 points, or 0.1%. Cybersecurity stock F5 rallied around 9% on the back of a better-than-expected financial report.

