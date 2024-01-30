(CNBC) The price of bitcoin broke above the $43,000 level on Monday as the cryptocurrency extended its recent gains. Bitcoin was last trading higher by 2.93% at $43,097.35, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin has fought back into the green for the year following steep losses after the long-awaited approval of spot bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin closed out 2023 around the $42,000 level. It is now up about 1.25% for 2024.

