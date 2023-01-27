Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom

January 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. economy finished 2022 in solid shape even as questions persist over whether growth will turn negative in the year ahead. Fourth-quarter gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced for the October-to-December period, rose at a 2.9% annualized pace, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a reading of 2.8%.

