Stock futures tick down after the Dow posts a five-day win streak

January 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures slipped Thursday evening as investors look ahead to earnings and economic reports due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average fell 49 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.31% and 0.56%, respectively. Shares of Intel slumped more than 9% in after-hours trading following a dismal earnings report that missed on the top and bottom lines.

