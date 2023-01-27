(CNBC) Stock futures slipped Thursday evening as investors look ahead to earnings and economic reports due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average fell 49 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.31% and 0.56%, respectively. Shares of Intel slumped more than 9% in after-hours trading following a dismal earnings report that missed on the top and bottom lines.

