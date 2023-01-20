(CNBC) Stock futures ticked higher on Thursday as investors tried to hang onto the January rally amid worries about monetary policy and slowing earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.09% and 0.27%, respectively. Nordstrom slipped more than 5% in after hours trading after reporting weak holiday sales and cutting its year-end forecast.

To read this article: