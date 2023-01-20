Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy in latest blow to Barry Silbert’s DCG empire

January 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto lender Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday night in Manhattan federal court, the latest casualty in the industry contagion caused by the collapse of FTX and a crippling blow to a business once at the heart of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group. The company listed over 100,000 creditors in a “mega” bankruptcy filing, with aggregate liabilities ranging from $1.2 billion to $11 billion dollars, according to bankruptcy documents.

