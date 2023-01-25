Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall in overnight trading as Microsoft reverses earlier gains

January 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in after-hours trading. Initially shares rose after the tech giant posted fiscal second quarter per-share earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates

