BlockFi secret financials show a $1.2 billion relationship with Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire

January 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had over $1.2 billion in assets tied up with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research, according to financials that had previously been redacted but were mistakenly uploaded on Tuesday without the redactions. BlockFi’s exposure to FTX was greater than prior disclosures suggested. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late November,

