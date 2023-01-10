(CNBC) Stock futures were barely changed Monday evening after the Nasdaq Composite posted a second day of gains, helped by Tesla and other tech shares. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered just below the flat line. In regular trading, the Nasdaq Composite posted a 0.6% gain, helped by a 6% rally in Tesla. Meanwhile, the Dow erased a 304-point gain and ended down almost 113 points, while the S&P fell 0.1%.

