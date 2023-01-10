(CNBC) Goldman Sachs is laying off fewer employees than feared, but the cut is still a deep one. The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.
