Goldman Sachs is cutting up to 3,200 employees this week as Wall Street girds for tough year

January 10, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Goldman Sachs is laying off fewer employees than feared, but the cut is still a deep one. The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.

