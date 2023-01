(CNBC) IBM reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that topped analysts’ estimates, driven by higher-than-expected growth in the company’s software and infrastructure segments. Here’s how the company did:

Earnings: $3.60 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.60 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$3.60 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.60 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $16.69 billion, vs. $16.4 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

To read this article: