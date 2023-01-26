(CNBC) Economic growth is expected to have slowed slightly in the fourth quarter but was still solid, driven by a strong consumer. Economists will be studying Thursday’s report on U.S. gross domestic product carefully for signs of how strong or weak the consumer actually was at the end of 2022. Retail sales suggest spending fell off sharply as the year came to an end. GDP is reported at 8:30 a.m. ET.

