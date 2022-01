(CNBC) U.S. stocks finished their final trading session of the year lower, capping off a record-setting 2021 that came despite the persistent headwinds of Covid-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 59.78 points, or 0.16%, to 36,338.30. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.26% to close at 4,766.18. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.61% to 15,644.97.

