Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Venture and growth capital fundraising grew by 240% over the past five years

January 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Over the past five years, venture and growth capital fundraising grew by 240%, driven by the emergence and growth of the so-called unicorns (privately held companies with valuations above $1 billion), said a study. In contrast, annual buyout fundraising in the US and Europe increased by only 59% in the same period, according to the study by Schroders Capital.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise ahead of first trading day of 2022
  2. Financial Company and Its President Charged with Engaging in Fraudulent Schemes to Boost Stock Price
  3. These five analysts were the best performers of 2021
  4. S&P 500 ends 2021 with a nearly 27% gain, but dips in final trading day
  5. Venture and growth capital fundraising grew by 240% over the past five years

Search


Categories