(Opalesque) Over the past five years, venture and growth capital fundraising grew by 240%, driven by the emergence and growth of the so-called unicorns (privately held companies with valuations above $1 billion), said a study. In contrast, annual buyout fundraising in the US and Europe increased by only 59% in the same period, according to the study by Schroders Capital.
