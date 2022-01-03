(CNBC) It’s back to business in the week ahead with a busy economic calendar to start the new year, including the always important monthly jobs report. After a stellar 2021, stocks head into the 2022 with a tailwind, but the course of the market in the new year will depend more on solid earnings growth and a strong economy than a super easy Federal Reserve.
