(CNBC) Microsoft tried to set a record in 2008, when then-CEO Steve Ballmer pursued plans to buy Yahoo for about $50 billion. It would have been the biggest U.S. tech deal ever, topping JDS Uniphase’s $41 billion purchase of SDL in 2000.On Tuesday, Microsoft said it’s buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion, a price that would narrowly eclipse the richest U.S. tech deal in history.

