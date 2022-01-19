Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman CEO says he sees ‘real wage inflation everywhere’ after 33% jump in pay expenses

January 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wall Street firms are playing catch up with employee compensation, boosting pay in the second year of a deal-making and trading boom. That’s what Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon conceded on Tuesday during a conference call with analysts to discuss the bank’s fourth-quarter results. At one point during trading, shares of the bank had fallen more than 8% after a jump in quarterly expenses took investors by surprise.

