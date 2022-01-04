Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jury finds Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on multiple charges in criminal fraud trial

January 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time billionaire and darling of Silicon Valley who promised a revolutionary blood-testing technology, has been found guilty of four charges in her criminal fraud trial. The jury of eight men and four women were handed the case in mid-December after three months of proceedings and testimony from 32 witnesses. Deliberations lasted more than 50 hours over seven days.

