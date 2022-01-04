(CNBC) In 2021, Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P 500 index. Bitcoin is up 73%, while the S&P 500 is up 28% this year. Blockchain data research firm Arcane Research said in a study that Bitcoin will continue this performance next year. “Although bitcoin has beaten the S&P 500 in 2021, it had a much more volatile year. Bitcoin has increasingly behaved like a risk-on asset, amplifying the most significant movements of the stock market.

