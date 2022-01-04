Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin to outperform the S&P 500 in 2022

January 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In 2021, Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P 500 index. Bitcoin is up 73%, while the S&P 500 is up 28% this year. Blockchain data research firm Arcane Research said in a study that Bitcoin will continue this performance next year. “Although bitcoin has beaten the S&P 500 in 2021, it had a much more volatile year. Bitcoin has increasingly behaved like a risk-on asset, amplifying the most significant movements of the stock market.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Crowdfunding Issuer CEO and Registered Funding Portal and Its CEO
  2. Bitcoin to outperform the S&P 500 in 2022
  3. Jury finds Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on multiple charges in criminal fraud trial
  4. Apple’s rise to $3 trillion market cap shows the value of its massive share buybacks
  5. Founder of crypto lending platform argues that bitcoin could hit $100,000 by mid-2022

Search


Categories