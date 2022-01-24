(CNBC) Accelerating inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than economists expect in the way it raises interest rates this year, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis. With the market already expecting four quarter-percentage-point hikes this year, Goldman economist David Mericle said the omicron spread is aggravating price increases and could push the Fed into a faster pace of rate increases.
Inflation surge could push the Fed into more than four rate hikes this year, Goldman Sachs says
