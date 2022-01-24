Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inflation surge could push the Fed into more than four rate hikes this year, Goldman Sachs says

January 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Accelerating inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than economists expect in the way it raises interest rates this year, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis. With the market already expecting four quarter-percentage-point hikes this year, Goldman economist David Mericle said the omicron spread is aggravating price increases and could push the Fed into a faster pace of rate increases.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Promoter Charged in a Fraudulent Pyramid Scheme.
  2. Microsoft beats on earnings and revenue, delivers upbeat forecast for fiscal third quarter
  3. ‘Take a chill pill, stay long’ — Anthony Scaramucci says bitcoin’s recent plunge won’t last
  4. The Fed is likely to signal a March interest rate hike and that further policy tightening is coming
  5. Stock futures rise slightly after another wild ride on Wall Street, Fed meeting in focus

Search


Categories